Concord Theatricals Acquires My Name is Lucy Barton Licensing Rights

Laura Linney starred in Elizabeth Strout and Rona Munro's solo play on Broadway earlier this year.

Concord Theatricals has acquired worldwide exclusive licensing rights to My Name is Lucy Barton, and will license the work through its Samuel French imprint (initially to professional theatres).

Adapted by Rona Munro from Elizabeth Strout's 2016 novel, My Name is Lucy Barton opens with its title character waking after an operation to find her estranged mother at the foot of her bed and ready to talk through their difficult relationship.

The timing for this particular title—a solo show with limited set and costume changes—is apt, as regional theatres consider resuming live performances under particular guidelines set by Actors' Equity, which require producers to consider socially distant rehearsing, staging, and more.

READ: As Theatres Look at Raising the Curtain Once More, Actors’ Equity Shares Resources for Best Practices

The play premiered at London's Bridge Theatre in 2018 in a production starring Laura Linney and directed by Richard Eyre. Manhattan Theatre Club brought the work to Broadway earlier this year, again starring Linney and helmed by Eyre.

"Samuel French and Concord Theatricals are honored to be handling Rona’s magnificent adaptation of Elizabeth Strout’s beautiful novel, and hope to see many future productions of this powerful play," says Concord Theatricals Senior Director of Acquisitions and Artistic Development Amy Rose Marsh.

"Lucy is a character with such a strong voice that I believe her emotional, human story reaches out and provokes empathy in everyone who listens to her," adds Munro.

For more information, visit ConcordTheatricals.com.