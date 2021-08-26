Concord Theatricals Acquires The Thin Place for Professional and Amateur Licensing

Penned by A Doll's House Part 2 playwright and Tony nominee Lucas Hnath, the work had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2019.

Concord Theatricals has acquired North American licensing rights to Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place, which joins Concord's Samuel French imprint. The work is currently available for select professional and amateur licensing.

The Thin Place centers on Linda, a medium, and Hilda, a grieving woman who befriends Linda seeking answers about the world beyond our own. Originally commissioned by the Actors Theatre of Louisville, the work had its world premiere at the Humana Festival before making its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 2019.

"When I wrote The Thin Place, I set out to write a kind of horror play. I spent months immersing myself in classic stage thrillers,” shares Hnath. "And so I’m honored that this play will now join a library at Concord Theatricals that includes many of the plays and writers who influenced its writing—Agatha Christie and Patrick Hamilton and Ira Levin; works like Frederick Knott’s Wait Until Dark and Stephen Mallatratt and Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black. I hope this play gives people a good excuse to sit together in a room with the lights turned out."

Most recently represented in NYC with the Broadway-bound Dana H. at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre, Hnath was Tony Award nominated for his play A Doll's House, Part 2 in 2017. Additional works include Hillary and Clinton, Red Speedo, The Christians, A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney, Isaac's Eye, and Death Tax. Awards include the Whiting Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award, and the Windham-Campbell Literary Prize.

For more information and to license The Thin Place, visit ConcordTheatricals.com.