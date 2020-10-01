Concord Theatricals Announces Approved Streaming Platforms for Online Productions

The licensing company has selected four theatrical streaming platforms for online productions from their R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark, and Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection libraries.

Play and musical licensor Concord Theatricals has named BookTix Live, On the Stage, ShowShare, and ShowTix4U as their official recommendations on streaming platforms for online performances that meet the requirements of their licensing agreements, including copyright protection and other technological requirements.

Many theatres have been turning to streamed performances—either live or pre-recorded—as an alternative performance venue while large gatherings are still banned for much of the country in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Streaming rights are not available for the entire Concord catalog, which includes the libraries of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark, and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection. You can check for the list of shows eligible for streaming at Concordsho.ws/LivestreamMusicals and Concordsho.ws/LivestreamPlays. Concord also encourages customers to reach out about shows that are not on these lists, as some rightsholders are approving streaming licenses on a case-by-case basis.