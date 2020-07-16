Concord Theatricals Releases School of Rock Musical for Professional Licensing

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, based on the hit film, premiered on Broadway in 2015.

Theatrical licensor Concord Theatricals has released School of Rock–The Musical for professional licensing. The show continues to be available for performance by North American schools and youth groups, who, in a rare situation in the theatrical licensing world, have been able to license the musical since before its Broadway premiere.

Based on the 2003 film, School of Rock features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes. The show follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school for some extra cash and turns a class of young students into a rock band—all while falling for the school's headmistress.

The work opened on Broadway in 2015, earning 2016 Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Score, and Book. School of Rock went on to play London's West End and national tours in the U.S., UK, and Australia.

"During this very challenging time, it’s more important than ever to keep music and the arts as a central part of our education system," says Lloyd Webber. "School of Rock is a wonderful reminder that music is a fundamental building block in the lives of young people."

For more information, visit ConcordTheatricals.com.