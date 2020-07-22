Condola 'Dola' Rashad Premieres Video for New Track 'Too Fire'

The song is the final single of her solo debut EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, which the Tony nominee conceived, produced, and co-directed.

Four-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad, under the name Dola, has dropped the new song and music video "Too Fire." The track is the final offering from Dola’s solo debut EP SPACE DAUGHTER, a visual project that she conceived, produced, and co-directed.

Watch the music video for "Too Fire," which Dola co-directed with Maud Arnold, above. The song is co-produced by Dola and LordQuest and co-written by singer-songwriter Alex Saad.

In "Too Fire," Dola explores the acceptance and celebration of one's light and inner child. As with the earlier releases from her EP, all of the artist's personal proceeds from the single will go to a social justice organization or nonprofit. Her proceeds from "Too Fire" will benefit The Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

“During this time of economic uncertainty and civil unrest, it is imperative that we not only show up for ourselves, but for one another, and that includes the LGBTQ community,“ says Dola. “We cannot continue to ignore the increased amount of violence against trans women in this country. As a cisgender woman, I feel inclined to actively support the Marsha P. Johnson Institute as they not only continue to fight for the human rights of Black transgender people, but also as they support, amplify and celebrate the voices of transgender individuals. BLACK LIVES MATTER INCLUDES BLACK TRANS LIVES!”

"Too Fire" follows the premieres of Dola’s earlier SPACE DAUGHTER tracks "Blue," "Give Up the Gold," "Running Place," and "What I Said."

Rashad is a four-time Tony nominee who has been seen on Broadway in Saint Joan, A Doll's House, Part 2, Romeo and Juliet, The Trip to Bountiful, and Stick Fly.