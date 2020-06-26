Condola Rashad Talks About Billions, Broadway, and Why Now Is the Time to Reveal Her Musical Side

The four-time Tony Award nominee joined Playbill's Stream Stealers on the heels of her fourth single's release.

Broadway audiences know Condola Rashad from her Tony-nominated turns in Stick Fly, The Trip to Bountiful, A Doll's House, Part 2, and Saint Joan, and TV audiences know her from her role on Showtime's Billions. But very few know her from her music career, long part of her artistic identity but only just recently revealed to the public.

"The truth of it is, which is what a lot of people didn't know and I was really happy to be able to finally reveal it, is that actually my first expression as an artist was as a musician," Rashad said when she joined Playbill's Stream Stealers interview series June 22. On the heels of the release of her fourth single, "What I Said," Rashad shared stories about the year-long process of recording the album Space Daughter. But she's been pursuing music professionally for years; during her run in Broadway's Romeo and Juliet, she would perform with her indie band after shows.

Now she's ready to focus on music, and is donating all proceeds from her singles to different worthy organizations and charities. Watch the full interview above to hear about what she learned from Saint Joan, her carefully planned recent cross country drive, and why she's finally trying to stop doing so much!