Conor McPherson Joins Playbill Live to Answer Your Questions July 29

The Girl From the North Country director and book writer will chat live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio at 1 PM ET.

Conor McPherson will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 29. The Tony-nominated director and playwright will answer questions about his Broadway productions of Girl From the North Country, The Seafarer, and more during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for McPherson, click here. You might see him answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Marc Bruni (August 3), Mary Mitchell Campbell (August 5), Stephen Oremus (August 10), Joshua Bergasse (August 12), and Kenny Seymour (August 17).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.