Conor McPherson’s Adaptation of Uncle Vanya, Starring Toby Jones and Richard Armitage, Premieres on PBS May 7

Ian Rickson directed the London production, which closed early due to the pandemic.

Conor McPherson's adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya—recorded in August 2020 at London's Harold Pinter Theatre after the production’s run closed early due to the pandemic—makes its U.S. premiere May 7 at 9 PM ET on PBS. Check local listings.

Directed for the stage by Ian Rickson and directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon, the cast is headed by Toby Jones in the title role and Richard Armitage as Astrov with Rosalind Eleazar as Yelena, Aimee Lou Wood as Sonya, Anna Calder Marshall as Nana, Dearbhla Molloy as Mariya, Roger Allam as Serebryakov, and Peter Wight as Telegin.

Uncle Vanya begins as Sonya and her Uncle Vanya throw their lives into maintaining the crumbling family estate occasionally visited by the radical local doctor Astrov. When Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, suddenly returns with his new wife Yelena, long-hidden truths begin to emerge.

Great Performances: Uncle Vanya is a Sonia Friedman Productions and Angelica Films co-production in association with BBC Arts. Producers are Friedman and Sally Angel; the executive producer for the BBC is Emma Cahusac. For Great Performances, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

Uncle Vanya is also available on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.



Can You Name These 10 Chekhov Plays From Their Playbill Covers? Can You Name These 10 Chekhov Plays From Their Playbill Covers? 20 PHOTOS

(Updated May 7, 2021)