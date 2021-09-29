Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed Will Star in Moulin Rouge! Tour

The Tony-winning show will begin performances February 26, 2022, in Chicago.

Broadway alums Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed will star as Christian and Satine, respectively, in the North American tour of the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical. As previously announced , the show will begin February 26, 2022, in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Reed originated the role of Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and appeared in In the Heights and Mamma Mia!. She was last seen in Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band at the Signature Theatre Off-Broadway. Ryan was in the Broadway ensemble of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Among other credits, he starred opposite Kate Baldwin in the Keen Company's Off-Broadway revival of John & Jen.

Following the Chicago engagement, the tour will continue on at Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (May 18–June 5), the Buell Theatre in Denver (June 9–26), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30–September 4) and the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7–November 6).

Additional tour stops, public on-sale dates, and additional casting will be announced soon.

Moulin Rouge! recently won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Director for Alex Timbers, Best Choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and Best Orchestrations for Justin Levine, Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, and Matt Stine.

The production features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski—all four of whom also won Tonys earlier this week. Rounding out the creative team are wig and hair designer David Brian Brown and makeup designer Sarah Cimino. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s film of the same name, the show features many of the songs from the movie and recent hits since its premiere 20 years ago. The Broadway production reopened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24 with Tony winner Aaron Tveit and Natalie Mendoza in the starring roles.

