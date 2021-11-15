Conrad Ricamora Will Join Cast of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

The revival, currently starring Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle, plays the Westside Theatre.

Stage and screen star Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love, Soft Power, The King and I) will join the cast of the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors next year at the Westside Theatre.

The actor, known for his work as Oliver Hampton on ABC's How to Get Away With Murder and Dr. Jake Wong on Fox's The Resident, will step into the role of Seymour beginning January 11, 2022. Ricamora will succeed Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), who will play his final performance January 9, 2022.

Learn the Choreography From Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

Ricamora will join a cast that includes Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, and Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik.

Also starring in the Off-Broadway production are Aaron Arnell Harrington (Rent 20th anniversary tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal with Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

The Off-Broadway revival resumed its run September 21 after temporarily closing in March last year due to the pandemic.

The revival, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, opened in October 2019. The creative team for the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, original puppet designer Martin P. Robinson, hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman, music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke with casting by Jim Carnahan. Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions.

General management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello, and production stage management is by Howard Tilkin.

