Cook Like the Bard With Playbill Social Selects' Serving Up Shakespeare August 27

Try your hand at cooking with chef and Shakespearean actor John Tufts.

Can you cook like the Bard? Foodies and theatre lovers alike get a chance to find out August 27 as part of Playbill Social Selects' Serving Up Shakespeare. Taught by chef and Shakespearean actor John Tufts, this class combines popular foods from Elizabethan times with a love of theatre (and modern cookware).

Click here for tickets. The event, which begins at 8 PM ET, costs $12.99 and comes with a list of ingredients to buy before the class. The August 27 recipe is not a vegan recipe. If you have allergy concerns, contact Social Selects.

Upon registration you will receive an email from our streaming partner with a unique link to access your online experience at the appointed date and time.

Tufts will be back for another virtual cooking class September 10. For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.