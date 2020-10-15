Copy of Shakespeare's First Folio Sells for Nearly $10 Million

Published seven years after Shakespeare's death, the tome features 36 plays.

One of the 235 known copies of William Shakespeare's First Folio sold for a record-breaking $9.98 million during an auction at Christie's in New York, according to the BBC. The auction house had estimated the book's value between $4 million and $6 million.

Mills College in Oakland, California, sold the tome to an unidentified buyer.

Published in 1623 (seven years after Shakespeare's death) the Folio marked the first collection of the Bard's work, including 36 plays–many of which would have been lost without its publication. Most of the copies of the First Folio are incomplete.

The last edition of the Folio sold in 2001 for $6.1 million.

