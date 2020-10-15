Copy of Shakespeare's First Folio Sells for Nearly $10 Million

toggle menu
toggle search form
Book News   Copy of Shakespeare's First Folio Sells for Nearly $10 Million
By Andrew Gans
Oct 15, 2020
 
Published seven years after Shakespeare's death, the tome features 36 plays.
William Shakespeare
William Shakespeare

One of the 235 known copies of William Shakespeare's First Folio sold for a record-breaking $9.98 million during an auction at Christie's in New York, according to the BBC. The auction house had estimated the book's value between $4 million and $6 million.

Mills College in Oakland, California, sold the tome to an unidentified buyer.

Published in 1623 (seven years after Shakespeare's death) the Folio marked the first collection of the Bard's work, including 36 plays–many of which would have been lost without its publication. Most of the copies of the First Folio are incomplete.

The last edition of the Folio sold in 2001 for $6.1 million.

A Look Inside Serving Up Shakespeare with Playbill Social Selects

A Look Inside Serving Up Shakespeare with Playbill Social Selects

7 PHOTOS
John Tufts preparing the crust for the cheesecake
John Tufts preparing the crust for the cheesecake
Cheesecake
Cheesecake John Tufts
John Tufts mixing the fritter batter
John Tufts mixing the fritter batter
John Tufts frying the fritters
John Tufts frying the fritters
Apple Fritters
Apple Fritters John Tufts
Stock Fish Fritters
Stock Fish Fritters John Tufts
Pork Chewets
Pork Chewets John Tufts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.