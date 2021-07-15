Corbin Bleu Hosts the Virtual 2021 Jimmy Awards July 15

Kent Gash, Montego Glover, Tara Rubin, and more are on the judges panel for the streaming awards show, honoring the best in high school musical theatre.

Kiss Me, Kate and High School Musical star Corbin Bleu hosts the 2021 Jimmy Awards July 15, set to stream at JimmyAwards.com from 7:30 PM ET. With ensemble and solo performances featuring student finalists from around the country, the ceremony honors the best in high school musical theatre.

The judge's panel for this year's honors will include Kent Gash, Montego Glober, Brian Moreland, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin, Luis Salgado, Nick Scadalios, and Bernie Telsie. Preliminary judges included Pun Bandhu, Rashad Chambers, Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-Timson, and Thom Sesma.

Flip through the official 2021 Jimmy Awards Playbill program:



Named in honor of the late producer and theatre owner James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards traditionally see nominees from regional awards nationwide partaking in a week of events, workshops, and master classes with industry professionals in New York City, culminating in a final ceremony on a Broadway stage where the nominees compete with performances to earn the top titles and 20 college scholarships. Both the final performance and the week of coaching, rehearsals, and other activities will be held online in 2021, a move that follows the cancelation of last year's awards entirely.

This year's ceremony also features eight student reporters who sat in for online sessions and rehearsals. The reporters have created a series of videos offering first-hand reporting on the nominee experience and preparations for the final ceremony. Student reporters also met with industry professionals to learn from their experience and advice.

The 2021 Jimmy Awards also honor the educators behind the most recent student performance winners. As announced earlier this year, Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight (of Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Salt Lake City, Utah) and Benjamin Pesenti (of Elmont Memorial High School in Elmont, New York) will receive the 2021 Inspiring Teacher Awards.

Past Jimmy Award winners include Andrew Barth Feldman and Renée Rapp, both of whom quickly moved on to Broadway careers. Feldman, most recently seen in Ratatouille: The TIkTok Musical, also starred on Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, while Rapp was the final Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway.