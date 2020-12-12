Cory Michael Smith and Original Off-Broadway Cast Reunite for a Digital Reading of Cock December 12

The Mike Bartlett play continues the Play-PerView charity benefit reading series

Mike Bartlett's Olivier-winning comedy Cock streams December 12 at 7 PM ET, starring the original Off-Broadway cast. Directed by James MacDonald, the reading benefits World Central Kitchen and will be available on-demand through December 16.

The play premiered in 2009 at London's Royal Court earning an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement In An Affiliate Theatre. It opened Off-Broadway in 2012 with Cory Michael Smith (Amazon's Utopia, Fox's Gotham), Amanda Quaid (Equus), Cotter Smith (Next Fall), and Jason Butler Harner (The Crucible, The Coast of Utopia) telling the story of a man who meets the girl of his dreams, while he's "on a break" from his boyfriend.

The Play-PerView series concludes its 2020 programming with proud revengeful ambitious streams December 19 at 7 PM, directed by Jaki Bradley. The theatrical streamer launched in March and has since raised nearly $150,000 for organizations and charities in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More digital productions will be announced for December 2020 and January 2021 shortly.

For information and tickets, visit Play-PerView.com.