Costumes From Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, More Will Go on Display in Times Square

The benefit exhibition comes from the newly formed Costume Industry Coalition.

Costumes from Broadway's Six, Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, and more will go on display in Times Square as part of a new exhibition this summer. Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen will open to the public on August 5 and stay up for a limited engagement at 234 West 42nd Street.

The exhibition hails from the Costume Industry Coalition, a group created in 2020 to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry and recognize costume contributions to the entertainment industry.

Confirmed displays include costumes from the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tour productions of A Soldier’s Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, and Wicked. Represented from the world of TV will be The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dickinson, and Saturday Night Live, along with the films Respect and No Time to Die.

In addition, costumes from American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet will spotlight the world of dance. Outfits from Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Broadway Bares, and more will also be showcased.

The 20,000 square foot space, formerly the home of a Modell’s sporting goods store, is designed by Thinc Design. As guests make their way through the exhibit, they will get to see up close the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen far away on stage or screen. Costume makers and experts will be on-site, demonstrating their techniques and skills and interacting with guests, and multimedia elements will provide an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which remains one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.

“While so many parts of the entertainment industry are announcing reopening plans, the majority of our members continue to feel the impact of being mostly dormant for more than a year,” says Brian Blythe of John Kristiansen New York, Inc. and a founding member of the CIC. “The generosity of our partners, donors, and clients—who are lending us over 100 amazing costumes—will not only be a wonderful way to raise money for our Recovery Fund, but will help showcase our talented workforce of costuming experts.”

Showstoppers! is produced by the Costume Industry Coalition and Artisans Guild of America, in partnership with Madison International Realty, Kaplen Brothers Fund, No Guarantees, Kevin Duda Productions, and Thinc Design.

For more information and tickets, visit ShowstoppersNYC.com .

