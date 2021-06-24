Courtney Act Will Return to Death Drop in London

Courtney Act Will Return to Death Drop in London
By Dan Meyer
Jun 24, 2021
The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum reprises her role as Shazza in July.
Courtney Act
Courtney Act Matt Crocket

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Courtney Act will return to the drag queen murder mystery extravangaza Death Drop this summer at London’s Garrick Theatre. The star reprises her performance as Shazza July 10-11 for four performances only, with current star Willam departing July 9.

The show has been a Drag Race family reunion of sorts, with Act playing the role opposite All Stars 4 winner and Season 10 contestant Monét X Change as Summer Raines in a COVID-interrupted December 2020 run. A second run began May 19 with Latrice Royale as Summer and William—both of whom appeared on Season 4 of the series. Rounding out the cast are Myra DuBois, Don One, LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, and Holly Stars.

Set in 1991 on the fictional Tuck Island, Death Drop follows the guests of a dinner party as their sordid pasts are revealed—and a murder mystery is solved.

Directed by Jesse Jones, the production is co-presented by TuckShop and Trafalgar Theatre Productions with John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon for Carter Dixon Productions, in association with Ameena Hamid Productions, M. Green Productions, and Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment.

U.K. Postpones Reopening Roadmap; West End Theatres Will No Longer Reopen in Full in June

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Additional measures include hand sanitation stations, face covering requirements, and temperature testing.

Check Out Photos of Drag Race Alums Latrice Royale, Willam, and More in Death Drop

Check Out Photos of Drag Race Alums Latrice Royale, Willam, and More in Death Drop

17 PHOTOS
LoUis CYfer, Don One, Willam, Myra DuBois, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, and Latrice Royale in <i>Death Drop</i>
LoUis CYfer, Don One, Willam, Myra DuBois, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, and Latrice Royale in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Willam in <i>Death Drop</i>
Willam in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Myra DuBois in <i>Death Drop</i>
Myra DuBois in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Willam in <i>Death Drop</i>
Willam in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Don One in <i>Death Drop</i>
Don One in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Holly Stars and Latrice Royale in <i>Death Drop</i>
Holly Stars and Latrice Royale in Death Drop Matt Crockett
in <i>Death Drop</i>
Willam in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Latrice Royale in <i>Death Drop</i>
Latrice Royale in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Holly Stars in <i>Death Drop</i>
Holly Stars in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Anna Phylactic in <i>Death Drop</i>
Anna Phylactic in Death Drop Matt Crockett
