Courtney Reed, Matthew Hydzik, Justin Matthew Sargent, More Set for Reading of New Musical Come the Darkness

The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series will continue March 13 with an invitation-only presentation of the new musical Come the Darkness.
Directed by Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold) with music direction by Andy Peterson (Tootsie), the reading will feature Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Matthew Hydzik (The Cher Show), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark), Grace Stockdale (Waitress national tour), Cheryl Stern (La Cage aux Folles), Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line national tour), MAC nominee Tara Martinez, Jamyl Dobson (One in Two), Remy Germanario (Buyer & Cellar national tour), Ashanti J'Aria (Chicken and Biscuits), Joanna Carpenter (Sunfish), Terrance Johnson (Dreamgirls national tour), Jade Genga, and Kate Hoover (The Imbible).
Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Don Nolan, the musical is a romantic tale of a slave named Mirela and Vladimir, the Count of Bran Castle. Mirela is caught between her love for the Count and the jealousies of Vampiress Carmilla, whose lust for power threatens their romance and lives.
Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.
