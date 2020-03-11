Courtney Reed, Matthew Hydzik, Justin Matthew Sargent, More Set for Reading of New Musical Come the Darkness

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Courtney Reed, Matthew Hydzik, Justin Matthew Sargent, More Set for Reading of New Musical Come the Darkness
By Andrew Gans
Mar 11, 2020
 
The reading is part of the York Theatre Company’s Developmental Reading Series.
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series will continue March 13 with an invitation-only presentation of the new musical Come the Darkness.

Directed by Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold) with music direction by Andy Peterson (Tootsie), the reading will feature Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Matthew Hydzik (The Cher Show), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark), Grace Stockdale (Waitress national tour), Cheryl Stern (La Cage aux Folles), Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line national tour), MAC nominee Tara Martinez, Jamyl Dobson (One in Two), Remy Germanario (Buyer & Cellar national tour), Ashanti J'Aria (Chicken and Biscuits), Joanna Carpenter (Sunfish), Terrance Johnson (Dreamgirls national tour), Jade Genga, and Kate Hoover (The Imbible).

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Don Nolan, the musical is a romantic tale of a slave named Mirela and Vladimir, the Count of Bran Castle. Mirela is caught between her love for the Count and the jealousies of Vampiress Carmilla, whose lust for power threatens their romance and lives.

Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and More in Broadway Princess Party: Brunch at Sony Hall

See Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and More in Broadway Princess Party: Brunch at Sony Hall

24 PHOTOS
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Patti Murin, and Susan Egan Michael Hull
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Benjamin Rauhala Michael Hull
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Benjamin Rauhala and Laura Osnes Michael Hull
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Benjamin Rauhala, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, and Susan Egan Michael Hull
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, and Susan Egan Michael Hull
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed Michael Hull
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Courtney Reed and Laura Osnes Michael Hull
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Susan Egan Michael Hull
Broadway Princess Party: Brunch_Sony Hall_2020_HR
Patti Murin Michael Hull
Patti Murin
Patti Murin Michael Hull
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.