Covers From Away!, Album of Come From Away Tunes, Features Newfoundland and Labrador Artists

The forthcoming album is part of Come From Away's events surrounding the 20th anniversary year of commemoration.

The musical Come From Away will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with several events throughout September, including the release of a cover album, an appearance on Good Morning America, and participation in 9/11 Day of Service, in addition to the previously announced concert at the Lincoln Memorial and the debut of the filmed version on Apple TV+,

Covers From Away! will feature reimagined covers of the musical's songs performed by Newfoundland and Labrador artists. The album releases September 17 on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, but two songs can be heard early on the September 10 premiere of Come From Away on Apple TV+.

Artists featured on the cover album include The Navigators, Rosemary Lawton, The Punters, Alan Doyle, The Once, Rachel Cousins and Abigale, Silver Wolf Band, Shanneyganock, Damnhait Doyle, Jason Benoit, The Irish Descendants, Sherman Downey, The Dardanelles, and Mike Herriott, Ofra Harnoy, and Bob Hallett. Writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein produce the album, along with Ian Eisendrath, Bob Hallett, and Sean Patrick Flahaven.

The company of Come From Away, set to resume Broadway performances September 21, will appear on ABC's Good Morning America with a live performance from Times Square September 10.

Other events scheduled for the month include the company's participation in 9/11 Day of Service with volunteer work and a prayer performance at NYC's Meal Pack Event at The Intrepid and a commemoration service broadcast live from Gander on the musical's Facebook page.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

The show features music, lyrics, and a book by Sankoff and Hein with direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine.

