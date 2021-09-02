Covers From Away!, Album of Come From Away Tunes, Features Newfoundland and Labrador Artists

Broadway News   Covers From Away!, Album of Come From Away Tunes, Features Newfoundland and Labrador Artists
By Talaura Harms
Sep 02, 2021
The forthcoming album is part of Come From Away's events surrounding the 20th anniversary year of commemoration.
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+

The musical Come From Away will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with several events throughout September, including the release of a cover album, an appearance on Good Morning America, and participation in 9/11 Day of Service, in addition to the previously announced concert at the Lincoln Memorial and the debut of the filmed version on Apple TV+,

Covers From Away! will feature reimagined covers of the musical's songs performed by Newfoundland and Labrador artists. The album releases September 17 on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, but two songs can be heard early on the September 10 premiere of Come From Away on Apple TV+.

Artists featured on the cover album include The Navigators, Rosemary Lawton, The Punters, Alan Doyle, The Once, Rachel Cousins and Abigale, Silver Wolf Band, Shanneyganock, Damnhait Doyle, Jason Benoit, The Irish Descendants, Sherman Downey, The Dardanelles, and Mike Herriott, Ofra Harnoy, and Bob Hallett. Writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein produce the album, along with Ian Eisendrath, Bob Hallett, and Sean Patrick Flahaven.

The company of Come From Away, set to resume Broadway performances September 21, will appear on ABC's Good Morning America with a live performance from Times Square September 10.

Other events scheduled for the month include the company's participation in 9/11 Day of Service with volunteer work and a prayer performance at NYC's Meal Pack Event at The Intrepid and a commemoration service broadcast live from Gander on the musical's Facebook page.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

The show features music, lyrics, and a book by Sankoff and Hein with direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine.

Take A First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+

Take A First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+

11 PHOTOS
Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Q. Smith, and Tony LePage in <i>Come From Away</i>
Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Q. Smith, and Tony LePage in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, and Paul Whitty in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
De’Lon Grant, Tony LePage, Sharon Wheatley, Joel Hatch, Jim Walton, and Emily Walton in <i>Come From Away</i>
De’Lon Grant, Tony LePage, Sharon Wheatley, Joel Hatch, Jim Walton, and Emily Walton in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Cast in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Emily Walton, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Q. Smith in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Emily Walton, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Q. Smith in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
in <i>Come From Away</i>
Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Emily Walton, De’Lon Grant, Paul Whitty, Q. Smith, and Tony LePage in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, and Nate Lueck in <i>Come From Away</i>
Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, and Nate Lueck in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Cast of <i>Come From Away</i>
Cast of Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Joel Hatch, Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, Paul Whitty, Emily Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Tony LePage in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Joel Hatch, Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, Paul Whitty, Emily Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Tony LePage in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
