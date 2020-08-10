Crafting a Score With Broadway Arranger, Orchestrator, and Music Supervisor Stephen Oremus

Go behind the scenes of the creation of Wicked, Kinky Boots, and more when the two-time Tony winner takes your questions live August 10.

Stephen Oremus goes live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, August 10. The two-time Tony-winning music supervisor and orchestrator will answer questions about shaping the scores of Wicked, Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, and more during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Oremus, click here. You might see Oremus answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask her yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Joshua Bergasse (August 12), Kenny Seymour (August 17), Joe Iconis (August 19), and Michael Greif (August 24).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.