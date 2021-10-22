Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Developing New Comedy Badass (And Her Sister) for Hulu

By Andrew Gans
Oct 22, 2021
 
Bloom again joins forces with Aline Brosh McKenna for the series, which will see her playing twin sisters.
OBIE Awards_2019_Rachel Bloom_HR.jpg
Rachel Bloom Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Rachel Bloom is currently developing a new comedy for Hulu and ABC Signature with her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna, according to Deadline.

Emmy winner Bloom and Brosh McKenna are writing and executive producing the new series, which casts Bloom as a spy who goes to live with her twin sister after tiring of espionage. The two co-creators will also be co-showrunners.

No timeline has been announced for the project.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend aired on the CW network from 2015 to 2019. Bloom, who won a Golden Globe for her performance, will also star in the Hulu comedy pilot Reboot. Brosh McKenna penned the 2006 film adaptation of the novel The Devil Wears Prada. She is also attached to the in-development musical adaptation of The Nanny.

