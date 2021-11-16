Cuomo-Inspired A Turtle on a Fence Post Will Close Early Off-Broadway

The show, Hank Morris (aka Prisoner #11RO731) opened November 14 at Theater 555.

The new musical A Turtle on a Fence Post will close early. Co-written and produced by Hank Morris, the show opened November 14 at Theater 555 after starting previews October 26. At the time of closing, the show will have played 18 previews and 9 performances. It was originally announced to run through january 2, 2022.

A Turtle on a Fence Post has a book by Morris (billed under the pen name Prisoner #11RO731) with music by Austin Nuckols and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin. The fictionalized musical is inspired by Morris’ life after he pleaded guilty in 2010 for his involvement in a pension fraud scandal—in a case prosecuted by New York’s then Attorney General Andrew Cuomo. (Morris has called the politician the show's "principal antagonist.") He served over two years in a state correctional facility.

Garth Kravits stars as Hank Morris and is joined by David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, Richard E. Waits, Janet Aldrich, Joel Newsome, and Robbie Serrano.

Gabriel Barre (The Wild Party) directs the production with choreography by Kenny Ingram. Music direction is by Aaron Gandy and orchestrations and arrangements are by Steve Orich.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume and make-up designer Vanessa Leuck, lighting designer Yael Lubetzky, sound designers Twi McCallum and Rachel Kolb, projection designer Stefania Bulbarella, hair and wig designer Bobbie Zlotnik, and casting director Paul Hardt.