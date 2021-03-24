Curve Leicester Plans In-Person A Chorus Line for Late 2021

By Dan Meyer
Mar 24, 2021
 
The previously announced production of The Wizard of Oz will now run in 2022.
Curve in Leicester, U.K. is bringing a new production of A Chorus Line to the stage this holiday season. Directed by artistic director Nikolai Foster, the show is scheduled to run December 3–31 with casting and a creative team to be announced.

“Emerging from the pandemic, this feels like the perfect moment to produce this mighty Broadway show, the ultimate backstage musical and celebration of theatre itself,” said Foster. “A Chorus Line is a love letter to theatre, celebrating the exceptional lives of the performers who make it all possible.”

Foster most recently helmed Curve’s digital production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Ria Jones. A filmed concert staging of The Color Purple was also produced by the Curve during the pandemic.

The arrival of A Chorus Line in 2021 means the Curve’s presentation of The Wizard of Oz has been postponed until 2022 with a national tour to follow in 2023.

With a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, A Chorus Line follows 18 performers as they are put through their paces in the final, grueling audition for a new Broadway musical. The show originally opened in London in 1976 following its 1975 Main Stem debut. A 2013 revival played the London Palladium in the West End.

For more information, visit CurveOnline.co.uk.

