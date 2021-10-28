Cush Jumbo Stars in Live Streaming Hamlet at London's Young Vic, Starting October 28

The production is directed by Greg Hersov and offers in-person performances through November 13.

A live stream run of Hamlet, starring Cush Jumbo, begins October 28 from the Young Vic. Performances are presented digitally across four performances through October 30; an in-person run is scheduled through November 13.

Jumbo, known for her role in The River on Broadway and in shows like The Good Fight and The Good Wife, plays the title role opposite Jonathan Ajayi as Laertes, Joana Borja as Guildenstern/Osric, Adrian Dunbar as Claudius/The Ghost, Tara Fitzgerald as Gertrude, Norah Lopez Holden as Ophelia, Jonathan Livingstone as Horatio, Joseph Marcell as Polonius, Adesuwa Oni as Bernardo, Taz Skylar as Rosencrantz/Fortinbras/Marcellus, and Leo Wringer as Fortinbras Captain/Player/Gravedigger.

Directed by Greg Hersov, Hamlet features set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by Emma Laxton, video design by Nina Dunn, movement direction by Lucy Hind, casting by Sophie Holland, with casting assistants Faye Timby and Finnian Tweed, voice and text by Barbara Houseman, and fight direction by Kev McCurdy.

As part of the production, the Young Vic introduced a Jerwood Assistant Designer, Jida Akil, who worked with Fleischle on the set and costume design process for the show. The role is in addition to the Jerwood Assistant Director (Zoe Templeman-Young) and Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director (Kirk-Ann Roberts) roles, which offer paid opportunities for emerging theatre makers.

For more information and tickets, visit YoungVic.org.