Cyntha Erivo, Michaela Coel, More Tapped for BBC's Creative Diversity Xperience

The two-day virtual event will feature masterclasses, panel discussions, and more.

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, I May Destroy You series creator and star Michaela Coel, and more are set to headline the BCC's inaugural Creative Diversity Xperience July 28 and 29. The two-day virtual event will feature a slew of programming to highlight Black, Asian, and minority creative talent from the U.K.

Variety reports Erivo will join in conversation with Clara Amfo and Coel will offer a masterclass. Other talent slated for the showcase are performers Masali Baduza (Noughts And Crosses) and Aoife Hinds (Normal People), writer-director Lucy Sheen (The Good Neighbour), creative director and manager Grace Ladoja, and DJ Target.

Also on the docket are Cancel Culture, hosted by Linkup TV; and Beyond Yellow Face Casting, exploring the erasure of Asian creatives in the entertainment industry. In addition to the programming, Creative Diversity Xperience will feature an interactive platform that allows audiences to host their own virtual discussions.

The BBC is among a host of U.K. institutions announcing diversity-oriented programming following the global resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this week, The Old Vic joined the #PullUpOrShutUp campaign to support racial equality in the workplace.

