Cynthia Erivo, Amber Riley, More Will Star in MCC Theater's Benefit Stream of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

Kamilah Forbes will direct Jocelyn Bioh's Lucille Lortel Award-winning play.

MCC Theater will present a benefit performance of Jocelyn Bioh's Lucille Lortel- and Drama Desk Award-winning School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play December 13.

Directed by Kamilah Forbes, School Girls will stream at 3 PM ET on MCC Theater’s YouTube channel.

The cast will feature Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet), Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King), BAFTA Award winner Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), Ashleigh Murray (Katy Keane), Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls, Glee), and Lyric Ross (This Is Us).

In School Girls Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.



MCC Theater first produced School Girls in 2017, followed by a return engagement in 2018.

“We’re so thrilled to be bringing this play back for what can now be considered the third and virtual time! We’ve been immensely lucky to have such powerhouse casts and this one is no different,” said Bernie Telsey, co-artistic director. “This remount will have us bringing together yet another cast of phenomenal women—this time straight to your home. We couldn’t be more excited about the limitless nature the digital realm is allowing us to have for this production.”

A talkback with the cast will follow the performance for select ticket holders.

Tickets are on sale now beginning at $15 (performance only) and $50 (performance and talkback). Subscribers are guaranteed $5 tickets that include access to the talkback. School Girls will be available on MCC on DEMAND two weeks after the air date but will not include the talkback. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at MCCTheater.org.