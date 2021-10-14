Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom, Jr. Fight for Love in Needle in a Timestack Trailer

The movie arrives in theatres and on demand October 15.

Tony winners and Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom, Jr. are lovers caught in a sci-fi love triangle in the trailer for Needle in a Timestack. Check out the pair, along with Broadway alum Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto, above.

Needle in a Timestack follows Nick and Janine as they live in marital bliss—until Janine’s ex-husband warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick’s college girlfriend. As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must figure out a way to get back to his original life.

Written and directed by Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), based on the short story by Robert Silverberg, Needle in a Timestack arrives in theatres an on demand October 15.

This isn't the only star vehicle for Erivo or Odom, Jr. The former will lead a remake of The Rose in addition to landing roles in the upcoming season of Luther on Netflix and the thriller Steel. The latter is set to star in the Exorcist film franchise reboot and the Knives Out sequel.