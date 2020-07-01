Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean Sing on Newly Released Single From Saturday Night Seder

The streaming Seder aired on YouTube in April to benefit the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Ghostlight Records has released two singles from the recent benefit Saturday Night Seder. Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean sing Stephen Schwartz' "When You Believe" accompanied by Schwartz, and Shaina Taub and Skylar Astin sing "Next Year." Proceeds from both singles benefit Jews for Racial & Economic Justice.

To stream or download the singles, click here.

Both tracks have been re-recorded and remastered after premiering on Saturday Night Seder, which streamed on YouTube in April to benefit the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

"When You Believe" was written for the 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt, and was notably covered by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston on the film's soundtrack.

"Next Year" is an original song by Taub, Hannah Friedman, Benj Pasek, and Mark Sonnenblick. It takes the phrase "next year in Jerusalem," a traditional ending to the Passover Seder, as its inspiration point. Along with providing piano accompaniment, Taub sings on the track with childhood friend Astin. Known for her musical adaptations of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and As You Like It created for The Public Theater's Public Works series, Taub is currently writing lyrics with Elton John for the upcoming stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

Saturday Night Seder was hosted by Jason Alexander and included additional appearances by Pamela Adlon, Reza Aslan, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D’Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Liz Feldman, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Tan France, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Judy Gold, Josh Groban, Sarah Hurwitz, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Judith Light, Joshua Malina, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Bette Midler, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Senator Chuck Schumer, Stephen Schwartz, Sarah Silverman, Michael Solomonov, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, and Rabbi David Wolpe.