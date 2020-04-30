Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O’Hara, Christopher Jackson, More Will Be Part of Special Presentation of PBS' National Memorial Day Concert

Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy winner Gary Sinise will host the annual celebration.

Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy winner Gary Sinise will host a special presentation of the National Memorial Day Concert, which will air on PBS stations around the country May 24 at 8 PM ET.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will not be held. This special 90-minute presentation will feature new and relevant content as well as iconic show segments to celebrate those who are doing so much in the current fight against COVID-19 and honor and remember our troops, veterans, wounded warriors, all those who have given their lives for our nation.

Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson will open the show with The National Anthem, and the program will also feature appearances or performances by Tony and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Grammy winner and Tony nominee Renée Fleming, General Colin L. Powell, country music star Trace Adkins, Grammy winner CeCe Winans, Tony nominee Mary McCormack, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly, as well as a message from General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The broadcast will also feature performances from previous concerts by Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony winner Laurence Fishburne, and actor-producer-director Esai Morales.

Also participating in new and some past performances are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus, The U.S. Army Voices and Downrange, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

“In this unprecedented time, when the nation needs it most, we will bring Americans together as one family to honor our heroes,” said Executive Producer Michael Colbert. “This has been the mission of the National Memorial Day Concert for 30 years, and we look forward to sharing stories and music of support, hope, resilience, and patriotism.”

Woven throughout the program will be messages from guest artists of thanks and support for active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their families, veterans, and Gold Star families along with first responders, doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, truck drivers, postal workers...all those who are on the front lines, putting their lives at risk now in the fight against this virus.

The concert will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and PBS.org and will be available as Video on Demand, May 24–June 7.