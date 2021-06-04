Cynthia Erivo Shares 1st Single and Music Video From Debut Solo Album

Watch the Tony winner's "The Good," from the upcoming release Ch. 1 vs. 1.

The Color Purple Tony- and Grammy-Award winner Cynthia Erivo will release her debut solo album, Ch. 1 vs. 1, September 17 on Verve Records. The first single from the album, "The Good," is out now, and is co-written by Erivo. Watch the music video above.

Erivo will perform "The Good" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert June 7, her premiere performance of the song.

"In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I'm a storyteller, that's what I wanted to do with my music," says Erivo. "That's what this is about, just starting [and revealing] the human parts of me that you don't often get to see." All 12 songs are original and co-written by Erivo.

After a career on U.K. stages, Erivo came to Broadway in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, winning a Tony Award for her performance as Celie. The award winner has mostly stuck to screen projects since, starring in and receiving an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the title role of Harriet, along with appearing in such projects as Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows, and Genius: Aretha Franklin. Erivo will soon star in the Universal film Talent Show and produce and star in a film based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta. She's also set to play the Blue Fairy in Disney's upcoming live action adaptation of Pinocchio.

Take a look at the complete track listing for Ch. 1 Vs. 1:

1. What In The World

2. Alive

3. Hero

4. The Good

5. Day Off

6. A Window

7. I Might Be In Love With You

8. Sweet Sarah

9. Tears

10. You’re Not Here

11. Glowing Up

12. Mama