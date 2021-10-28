Cynthia Erivo Sings "Glowing Up" From Her Debut Album on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Tony Award-winning actor and vocalist celebrates the debut of her first solo album Ch. 1 Vs. 1.

Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday to chat about her debut solo album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1., released last month. Though an Oscar nominee for her song "Stand Up," which she wrote and recorded for the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet (in which she also starred and received an Oscar nomination for her performance), this marks Erivo's first full body of work.

"I recorded it in many different houses around the world," Erivo says to Clarkson about the album's mid-pandemic creative process. But she also tells the host she was given "carte blanche" by her new label, Verve Records, to make whatever she wanted to make. Ch. 1 Vs. 1. is the both the final result of that project, and what Erivo calls "a beginning."

Take a look above as she sings the album's penultimate track, "Glowing Up."

