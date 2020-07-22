Cynthia Erivo to Star in Lena Waithe-Penned Talent Show Movie

By Olivia Clement
Jul 22, 2020
 
Gandja Monteiro will direct the upcoming feature drama, about a singer-songwriter from Chicago who mentors young performers.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo

Following her starring turn in Harriet last year, Cynthia Erivo will return to the big screen in the upcoming feature film Talent Show. In the movie, the two-time Oscar nominee and Tony winner will play a singer-songwriter who returns to Chicago to mentor a group of young performers in their talent show.

Talent Show, according to Deadline, features an updated script by Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, from an earlier version by Aimee Lagos. The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Gandja Monteiro (Vida, The Chi), with a release date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Erivo's slated return to television, as music legend Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's third season of the Genius, has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions on production. Genius: Aretha was set to premiere May 25.

Deadline reports that Talent Show will be produced by George Tillman Jr. and Robert Teitel under their State Street Pictures label. Waithe will serve as executive producer with Jay Marcus.

See Cynthia Erivo Teach Master Class at Broadway Workshop

See Cynthia Erivo Teach Master Class at Broadway Workshop

Broadway Workshop presented a special one day musical theatre master class with Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo October 16 in New York City.

13 PHOTOS
Erivo 6.jpg
Cythia Erivo and Broadway and Broadway Workshop Students Monica Simoes
Erivo 4.jpg
Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Workshop Student Monica Simoes
Erivo 5.jpg
Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Workshop Students Monica Simoes
Erivo 3.jpg
Marc Tumminelli, Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Workshop Students Monica Simoes
Erivo 1.jpg
Cynthia Erivo Monica Simoes
Erivo 2.jpg
Cynthia Erivo Monica Simoes
Erivo 0.jpg
Marc Tumminelli, Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Workshop Students Monica Simoes
Erivo 8.jpg
Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Workshop Student Monica Simoes
Erivo 9.jpg
Marc Tumminelli, Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Workshop Students Monica Simoes
Erivo 11.jpg
Cynthia Erivo and Broadway Workshop Student Monica Simoes
