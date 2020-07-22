Cynthia Erivo to Star in Lena Waithe-Penned Talent Show Movie

Gandja Monteiro will direct the upcoming feature drama, about a singer-songwriter from Chicago who mentors young performers.

Following her starring turn in Harriet last year, Cynthia Erivo will return to the big screen in the upcoming feature film Talent Show. In the movie, the two-time Oscar nominee and Tony winner will play a singer-songwriter who returns to Chicago to mentor a group of young performers in their talent show.

Talent Show, according to Deadline, features an updated script by Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, from an earlier version by Aimee Lagos. The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Gandja Monteiro (Vida, The Chi), with a release date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Erivo's slated return to television, as music legend Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's third season of the Genius, has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions on production. Genius: Aretha was set to premiere May 25.

Deadline reports that Talent Show will be produced by George Tillman Jr. and Robert Teitel under their State Street Pictures label. Waithe will serve as executive producer with Jay Marcus.