Cynthia Erivo to Star in Remake of The Rose

The Tony winner and Oscar nominee will also produce the new take on the movie musical, which earned Bette Midler an Oscar nod in 1980.

Cynthia Erivo, who earned a Tony Award in 2016 for her breakout performance in The Color Purple and has since found similar success on the big screen, has added another film project to her roster: a remake of the 1979 music-fueled drama The Rose.

The Oscar nominee will play the central title character, a rock star struggling to deal with the omnipresent pressures on her career and personal life. Fellow Tony winner Bette Midler earned an Academy Award nomination for her work in the original; Erivo's Rose, Variety reports, will be portrayed through a "contemporary lens."

Erivo and Solome Williams produce the Searchlight title under their production banner Edith’s Daughter, which Erivo launched last year.

Following The Color Purple, Erivo landed roles in the movies Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. She went on to receive Oscar nominations for playing the title role in the biopic Harriet and co-writing the movie's anthemic song "Stand Up." Her additional credits include the recent National Geographic limited series Genius Aretha, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, and an in-development film about 19th century Egbado princess-turned Victoria goddaughter Omoba Aina.