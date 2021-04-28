Cynthia Erivo, Uzo Aduba, More Set for Soho Rep Virtual Gala

Off-Broadway's Soho Rep will hold a virtual gala benefit May 24 at 7 PM ET, hosted by Amber Tamblyn and featuring appearances by Uzo Aduba, César Alvarez, Cynthia Erivo, Terrance Hayes, Marin Ireland, Hansol Jung, Raja Feather Kelly, Roslyn Ruff, Beau Sia, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Heather Alicia Simms, Patricia Smith, TL Thompson, and Emily Wells.

Available with registration and a donation of any amount, the event will feature performances from works performed at Soho Rep. Among the planned presentations are Aduba and Erivo in a scene from Aleshea Harris' Is God Is, Ruff and Simms reprising their Soho Rep performances in a scene from Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer-winning Fairview, and Alvarez performing "Mandela" from his musical The Potluck. An after-party will be DJed by Questlove.

The Vilcek Foundation will be celebrated at the event for their efforts to raise awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States, with remarks from Vilcek Prize winners Andrew Yang and Marcus Samuelsson, along with Ford Foundation President Darren Walker. The celebration follows a long relationship between the foundation at Soho Rep, which has included the awarding of a Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise to Soho Rep artistic director Sarah Benson, and the foundation's support of the theatre's Studio Program, which itself supports theatre projects led by immigrant artists or the children of immigrants.

Soho Rep's Spring Gala is the company's most notable fundraiser, with proceeds from the event making up 20 percent of its annual working budget. Theatre makersc championed by the Off-Broadway company include David Adjmi, Annie Baker, Alice Birch, debbie tucker green, Aleshea Harris, Lucas Hnath, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Daniel Alexander Jones, Richard Maxwell, Sarah Kane, Young Jean Lee, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, and Anne Washburn.

To register for Soho Rep's 2021 Spring Gala Benefit, click here.