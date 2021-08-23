Cynthia Erivo Will Lead New Thriller Steel

The Tony winner and Oscar nominee will also executive produce the movie.

Cynthia Erivo is adding yet another feature film to her upcoming projects list. The Tony winner and Oscar nominee will star in and executive produce the thriller drama Steel, Deadline reports.

Adam Gyngell and Fred Fernandez Armesto will pen the script, about a woman's rise to power in a male-dominated field. Set in 1970s London, the story follows an arms dealer and single mother (Erivo) forced to confront who she really is.

Erivo made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, for which she won the Best Actress Tony. She was twice Oscar-nominated for her work on the film Harriet, and is currently Emmy-nominated for her role as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic limited series Genius. It was also recently announced that Erivo will also produce and star in a remake of the the 1979 film The Rose.

Steel is executive produced by Erivo with Solome Williams as Edith’s Daughter, as well as Matt Charman, Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy of about: blank, and screenwriters Gyngell and Armesto.