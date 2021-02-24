Cynthia Erivo's Picture Book, Remember to Dream, Ebere, Will Be Published in the Fall

The hardcover tome features illustrations by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow.

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet) has penned her first book for young readers, Remember to Dream, Ebere, which will be published in hardcover from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers September 28.

The picture book, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow, is a tale of a mother and child and the dreams they build together. When Ebere's mother puts her to bed at night, she always says, "Remember to dream, Ebere." And dream, she does, imagining herself as the captain of a rocket ship with the ability to go anywhere in the universe.

“This book is extremely close to my heart,” says Oscar nominee Erivo. “I wanted to give the readers a little hope, knowledge, and a belief that their dreams are important, and no dream is too big or too small."

"We are thrilled to be publishing Cynthia Erivo's debut children’s book, and to partner with her to share her message to dream big,” adds Farrin Jacobs, vice president and editorial director, LBYR. “Cynthia is a formidable talent of stage, screen, and song, and is at heart a natural storyteller. The book is inspired by the way her own mother encouraged her, and their strong bond, which is beautifully expressed by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow’s illustrations."

Erivo will soon star in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha and will release her debut album with Verve/Universal Music Group. She will also star in the Universal film Talent Show and produce and star in a film based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta.

