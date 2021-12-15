Cyrano L.A. Premiere Festivities Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The stars will not walk the red carpet or attend the after-party, although the screening will continue as planned.

With rising cases of the Omicron variants, a number of in-person events are scaling back, including the Los Angeles premiere of Cyrano.

“Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone,” reads a statement from the distributor. “While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of Cyrano... all COVID protocols will be followed, including proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the screening, and wearing a mask in the theater when not consuming concessions.”

Deadline reports that interviews with stars Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett will likely be virtual moving forward.

The film is set to arrive in theatres January 21, 2022. A one-week release in Los Angeles, beginning December 17, will allow it to be eligible for Oscar nominations this season.

Cyrano is directed by Joe Wright with a screenplay by Erica Schmidt (Dinklage’s wife), based on the stage musical she adapted from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand. Dinklage played the lead at Goodspeed Opera House in 2018 and Off-Broadway the following year; Bennett played Roxanne for the former run.

Joining Dinklage and Bennett on screen are Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, and Monica Dolan.

The spin on Rostand’s work places the emphasis on the title character's height rather than his nose. Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band The National wrote music for the work with lyrics by Matt Berninger (also in The National) and Carin Besser.