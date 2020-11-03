Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood Sets Broadcast Premiere Date

The solo show, presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater along with seven regional theatres, will air nationwide via ALL ARTS.

Dael Orlandersmith's acclaimed solo show Until the Flood, based on interviews following the 2014 shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown by white police officer Darren Wilson, will make its nationwide broadcast premiere November 15.

Presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater—along with A Contemporary Theatre in Seattle, Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre in Chicago, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Portland Center Stage, and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis—the play will be available beginning at 8 PM ET on the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel.

Until the Flood, part of Rattlestick's previously announced 2020 fall season, is directed for the stage and screen by Neel Keller. Orlandersmith conducted interviews with dozens of people who were shaken by the 2014 shooting and its turbulent aftermath, which ignited weeks of social unrest and propelled the Black Lives Matter movement.

The production also features set design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger, costume design by Kaye Voyce, sound design by Justin Ellington, and projection design by Nicholas Hussong.

Originally commissioned by Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Until the Flood was filmed in 2018 during the New York engagement at Rattlestick.

