Daily Workout: A Theatre Lover's Home Workout Options for March 19

During the time of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to keep your immune system strong; that means exercise! While gyms and workout studios are off limits, Playbill brings you the “Daily Workout,” a list of virtual classes available online every day. From free dance classes with dance royalty Debbie Allen or New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck to virtual workouts from Mark Fisher Fitness and Built for the Stage, this is the time to get fit and stay fit.
We also wish to remind you that you are allowed to go outside for walks in the fresh air, runs, etc., while remaining a safe distance of six feet from your fellow community members. Remember, do not touch playground equipment.
OR, FOLLOW ALONG: How Frozen Actor Andrew Pirozzi Stays Fit Enough to Play a Reindeer
Here are the online offerings for March 19, 2020:
Free Live Ballet Class With Chun Wai Chan, principal dancer with Houston Ballet
Hosted on: Instagram (@chunner)
When: 12-1:30PM ET (but will be available in his story for 24 hours)
Looking forward to the Instagram live class with you tomorrow CST 11am-12:30pm. Make sure you have good WiFi, wear your favorite dance outfit and share your time by tagging #ChunnerStudio �� Don’t worry if you can’t make it because of your work or time zone, I will leave it in my story for 24 hours. See you tomorrow �� #livemusic
Advanced Ballet Live With Ashley Bouder, NYCB Principal
Hosted on: YouTube
Free Live Ballet Class With Tiler Peck
Hosted on: Instagram (@tilerpeck)
When: Monday–Friday 1PM ET
See you all tomorrow at 10PST/1EST on my IG LIVE ... After seeing a continued outpouring response, let’s continue dancing together daily Mon-Fri �� Don’t forget to hashtag #turnitoutwithtiler so I can see all of you since I can’t during LIVE. I loved watching them after class today and have some general helpful tips for you tomorrow! #ballerina #dancetogether #bettertogether #makingitwork #dance #tilerpeckdesigns @body.wrappers
Live Ballet Class With Patricia Zhou, dancer for the L.A. Dance Project
Hosted on: Instagram (@patricia_zhou)
When: Daily at 1PM ET/10AM PT
Thank you all for joining today for my first ever IG LIVE — I will be continuing all through this insane time with daily classes at 10:00 a.m. (PST) and saving them to my stories/publishing them on IGTV if possible. Please help me by spreading the word. Let’s grow our little community and all come out of self-quarantine with better penchés. . . #patriciazhou #onlineballet #balletlive #iglivestream #ballet #kitchenballet
Virtual Private/Small Group Ballet Lessons With Sarah Lane, principal dancer American Ballet Theatre
Hosted on: DM @sarahlaneofficial to set up your class
Hi friends! I am offering VIRTUAL PRIVATE lessons or group classes for students or young professionals, who would like to keep learning at home�� If you would like to do private or group Q&As, we can do that, too! Just DM me! We are all going to stay healthy and inspired together! ������
Built for the Stage
In-home training
Trainer Joe Rosko has worked with performers across Broadway, from Aladdin and Kinky Boots to Hamilton and Newsiews. Monthly subscribers receive a personalized nutrition program, a personalized workout program that progresses monthly (administered through an app so it’s coronavirus-safe), as well as one-on-one communication at all times. A slightly less expensive option offers training in flexibility and flow. However, all new clients are eligible for a free, seven-day trial. Click here for information on all options. You can also listen to Rosko’s Built for the Stage podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network to hear fitness inspiration from some of the most physical performers on Broadway.
Mark Fisher Fitness
In-home training
Broadway workout guru Mark Fisher has been offering in-home fitness programs through Mark Fisher Fitness long before the outbreak of COVID-19, but now is a great time to take advantage of the long-tested virtual classes. MFF Home Body is a live streaming platform designed to give people accountability, structure, and coaching in real time (though recordings are also available for those who can't make the live classes). Home Body streams three times a day via Zoom and requires zero equipment. Then there’s MyBroadwayBody, a collection of follow-along, HD videos using body weight or minimal equipment, and designed to be done in minimal space. In terms of cost, prices are listed on the website, but in this time, MFF does not want cost to be a barrier. As the site reads: “Email Mark and we’ll hook you up with some free access so you can continue nailing your health and hotness during this difficult time.”