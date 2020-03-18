Daily Workout: A Theatre Lover's Home Workout Options for March 19

Free ballet classes with NYCB’s Tiler Peck, Houston Ballet’s Chun Wai Chan, and more.

During the time of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to keep your immune system strong; that means exercise! While gyms and workout studios are off limits, Playbill brings you the “Daily Workout,” a list of virtual classes available online every day. From free dance classes with dance royalty Debbie Allen or New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck to virtual workouts from Mark Fisher Fitness and Built for the Stage, this is the time to get fit and stay fit.

We also wish to remind you that you are allowed to go outside for walks in the fresh air, runs, etc., while remaining a safe distance of six feet from your fellow community members. Remember, do not touch playground equipment.



OR, FOLLOW ALONG: How Frozen Actor Andrew Pirozzi Stays Fit Enough to Play a Reindeer

Here are the online offerings for March 19, 2020:

Free Live Ballet Class With Chun Wai Chan, principal dancer with Houston Ballet

Hosted on: Instagram (@chunner)

When: 12-1:30PM ET (but will be available in his story for 24 hours)



Advanced Ballet Live With Ashley Bouder, NYCB Principal

Hosted on: YouTube



Free Live Ballet Class With Tiler Peck

Hosted on: Instagram (@tilerpeck)

When: Monday–Friday 1PM ET



Live Ballet Class With Patricia Zhou, dancer for the L.A. Dance Project

Hosted on: Instagram (@patricia_zhou)

When: Daily at 1PM ET/10AM PT



Virtual Private/Small Group Ballet Lessons With Sarah Lane, principal dancer American Ballet Theatre

Hosted on: DM @sarahlaneofficial to set up your class



Built for the Stage

In-home training

Trainer Joe Rosko has worked with performers across Broadway, from Aladdin and Kinky Boots to Hamilton and Newsiews. Monthly subscribers receive a personalized nutrition program, a personalized workout program that progresses monthly (administered through an app so it’s coronavirus-safe), as well as one-on-one communication at all times. A slightly less expensive option offers training in flexibility and flow. However, all new clients are eligible for a free, seven-day trial. Click here for information on all options. You can also listen to Rosko’s Built for the Stage podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network to hear fitness inspiration from some of the most physical performers on Broadway.

Mark Fisher Fitness

In-home training

Broadway workout guru Mark Fisher has been offering in-home fitness programs through Mark Fisher Fitness long before the outbreak of COVID-19, but now is a great time to take advantage of the long-tested virtual classes. MFF Home Body is a live streaming platform designed to give people accountability, structure, and coaching in real time (though recordings are also available for those who can't make the live classes). Home Body streams three times a day via Zoom and requires zero equipment. Then there’s MyBroadwayBody, a collection of follow-along, HD videos using body weight or minimal equipment, and designed to be done in minimal space. In terms of cost, prices are listed on the website, but in this time, MFF does not want cost to be a barrier. As the site reads: “Email Mark and we’ll hook you up with some free access so you can continue nailing your health and hotness during this difficult time.”

