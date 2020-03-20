Daily Workout: A Theatre Lover's Home Workout Options for March 20

During the time of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to keep your immune system strong; that means exercise! While gyms and workout studios are off limits, Playbill brings you the “Daily Workout,” a list of virtual classes available online every day. From free dance classes with dance royalty Debbie Allen or New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck to virtual workouts from Mark Fisher Fitness and Built for the Stage, this is the time to get fit and stay fit.
We also wish to remind you that you are allowed to go outside for walks in the fresh air, runs, etc., while remaining a safe distance of six feet from your fellow community members. Remember, do not touch playground equipment.
Here are the online offerings (dance classes, workouts, and more) for March 20, 2020:
Live Dance Party With Mark Kanemura, former Lady Gaga back-up dancer and So You Think You Can Dance Season 4
Hosted on: Instagram (@mkik808)
When: Friday 5PM ET/2PM PT (Available for 24 hours in Kanemura’s Instastory)
This is how I’ve been feeling after our dance parties! I genuinely look forward to seeing you all and dancing with you everyday! You all have been SUCH a light during this scary and uncertain time! Sending each and everyone of you BIG hugs and SO much love!!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! SEE YOU TOMORROW FOR CUT TO THE FEELING FRIDAY! 🥳❤️🌈
Live Dance Class With Mary Carpenter
Hosted on: Facebook Live (@dancewithmarynyc)
When: 1PM ET/10 AM PT
Take a class with me live on Facebook on the Dancewithmarynyc fanpage. Friday 3/20/20 at 1 PM - let's get moving. Generously assisted by @onstagedancewearnyc https://m.facebook.com/dancewithmarynyc/ #free #ballet #balletclass #dancer #pointeshoeexpert #pointeshoes #expert #youtube #youtubechannel #freeclass #online #facebook #balletteacher #getmoving #dance #balletteacher #getmoving #dancewithmarynyc #microinfluencer Music by the fabulous @steven.balletmusic #balletmusic
Live Ballet Class With Camilla Mancuso, former Hungarian National Ballet
Hosted on: Instagram (@_camillamancuso_)
When: Daily 4PM ET
That’s me smiling kindly to my mum❤️ I like to believe fate wanted me to be home this year 🖤 I’m so glad to stay with my family during this difficult moment, At the same time I think at all my Italian friends stranded abroad without the family close to them! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I am close to you, be free to call me if you need ❤️ Let the good times take over all this🙏🏻💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tomorrow we will start again our Routine at the “Barre” at 4 p.m. ❤️ On this “Day Off” I’ll start to think about beautiful music and exercises for us 🥰 #StayAtHome #LetsHelpEachOther #WeAreStrong #WeWillOvercomeThis #PositivityIsKey
Advanced Ballet Live With Ashley Bouder, NYCB Principal
Hosted on: YouTube
When: Monday–Friday 11AM ET
(March 19 class below)
Free Live Ballet Class With Tiler Peck
Hosted on: Instagram (@tilerpeck)
When: Monday–Friday 1PM ET
See you all tomorrow at 10PST/1EST on my IG LIVE ... After seeing a continued outpouring response, let’s continue dancing together daily Mon-Fri �� Don’t forget to hashtag #turnitoutwithtiler so I can see all of you since I can’t during LIVE. I loved watching them after class today and have some general helpful tips for you tomorrow! #ballerina #dancetogether #bettertogether #makingitwork #dance #tilerpeckdesigns @body.wrappers
Live Ballet Class With Patricia Zhou, dancer for the L.A. Dance Project
Hosted on: Instagram (@patricia_zhou)
When: Daily at 1PM ET/10AM PT
Thank you all for joining today for my first ever IG LIVE — I will be continuing all through this insane time with daily classes at 10:00 a.m. (PST) and saving them to my stories/publishing them on IGTV if possible. Please help me by spreading the word. Let’s grow our little community and all come out of self-quarantine with better penchés. . . #patriciazhou #onlineballet #balletlive #iglivestream #ballet #kitchenballet
Virtual Private/Small Group Ballet Lessons With Sarah Lane, principal dancer American Ballet Theatre
Hosted on: DM @sarahlaneofficial to set up your class
Hi friends! I am offering VIRTUAL PRIVATE lessons or group classes for students or young professionals, who would like to keep learning at home�� If you would like to do private or group Q&As, we can do that, too! Just DM me! We are all going to stay healthy and inspired together! ������
OrangeTheory
In-home training
The workout studio offers a new 30-minute at-home video workout each day on their website. Today, grab two large water bottles and get ready to get fit.
Peloton
In-home training
For the next three months, Peloton offers its workout app free to new users. And it’s not just spinning, so if you don’t have a bike at home, don’t worry.
Planet Fitness Live
In-home training
Each day at 7PM ET on Facebook Live, Planet Fitness trainers (and sometimes celebrity guests) will lead you in a quick 20-minute workout to do in your home.
305 Fitness
Cardio dance live streams come to you twice a day (12PM and 6PM ET) on YouTube hosted by studio founder Sadie Kurzban.
CorePower Yoga
If you need to relax and flow, dip into the free offerings of yoga and meditation in this guided instructional videos.
Built for the Stage
In-home training
Trainer Joe Rosko has worked with performers across Broadway, from Aladdin and Kinky Boots to Hamilton and Newsiews. Monthly subscribers receive a personalized nutrition program, a personalized workout program that progresses monthly (administered through an app so it’s coronavirus-safe), as well as one-on-one communication at all times. A slightly less expensive option offers training in flexibility and flow. However, all new clients are eligible for a free, seven-day trial. Click here for information on all options. You can also listen to Rosko’s Built for the Stage podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network to hear fitness inspiration from some of the most physical performers on Broadway.
READ: How to Stay Fit While Social Distancing With Joe Rosko’s Built For the Stage
Mark Fisher Fitness
In-home training
Broadway workout guru Mark Fisher has been offering in-home fitness programs through Mark Fisher Fitness long before the outbreak of COVID-19, but now is a great time to take advantage of the long-tested virtual classes. MFF Home Body is a live streaming platform designed to give people accountability, structure, and coaching in real time (though recordings are also available for those who can't make the live classes). Home Body streams three times a day via Zoom and requires zero equipment. Then there’s MyBroadwayBody, a collection of follow-along, HD videos using body weight or minimal equipment, and designed to be done in minimal space. In terms of cost, prices are listed on the website, but in this time, MFF does not want cost to be a barrier. As the site reads: “Email Mark and we’ll hook you up with some free access so you can continue nailing your health and hotness during this difficult time.”