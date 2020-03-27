Daily Workout: A Theatre Lover's Home Workout Options for March 27

Learn a fierce combination to SIX’s “Get Down,” take ballet with NYCB principal Tiler Peck, try rhumba with Battery Dance, join Sam Pinkleton's Social Disdance Party and more.

During the time of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to keep your immune system strong; that means exercise! While gyms and workout studios are off limits, Playbill brings you the “Daily Workout,” a list of virtual classes available online every day. From free dance classes with dance royalty Debbie Allen or New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck to virtual workouts from Mark Fisher Fitness and Built for the Stage, this is the time to get fit and stay fit.

We also wish to remind you that you are allowed to go outside for walks in the fresh air, runs, etc., while remaining a safe distance of six feet from your fellow community members. Remember, do not touch playground equipment.



OR, FOLLOW ALONG: How Frozen Actor Andrew Pirozzi Stays Fit Enough to Play a Reindeer

Here are the online offerings (dance classes, workouts, and more) for March 27, 2020:

LIVE CLASSES

Advanced Ballet Live With Ashley Bouder, NYCB Principal

Hosted on: Instagram Live (@blochdanceusa)

When: 12PM ET



Barry’s Bootcamp

Hosted on: Instagram (@barrys)

When: 12PM ET and 3PM ET

Rachel R. will lead the first class of the day at 12PM. A 20-minute total body workout, no equipment necessary. Later, at 3PM ET, Alex S. will lead a 20-minute total body workout using the Band Together Fit Kit.

Live Jazz Fusion With Jill Linkowski

Hoste on: Battery Dance TV

When: 12–12:30PM ET

The 44-year-old New York dance company has been touring the U.S. and the world for decades. The organization behind the free Battery Dance Festival emphasizes mutliculturalism and the different influences on American dance.



Live Ballet Class With Tiler Peck

Hosted on: Instagram (@tilerpeck)

When: Monday–Friday 1PM ET



Live Ballet Class With Patricia Zhou, dancer for the L.A. Dance Project

Hosted on: Instagram (@patricia_zhou)

When: Daily at 1PM ET/10AM PT



Live Ballet Fusion With Bethany Mitchell

Hosted on: Battery Dance TV

When: 2–2:30PM ET



Live Beetlejuice Dance Class From Get in Shape Grrrrl With Beetlejuice Associate Choreographer Nancy Renee Braun

Hosted on: Facebook Live

When: 4PM ET



Live Theatre Dance “Get Down” from SIX With Alex Acevedo

Hosted on: Instagram Live (@alexofacevedo)

When: 4PM ET



Live Dance Party With Mark Kanemura, former Lady Gaga back-up dancer and So You Think You Can Dance Season 4

Hosted on: Instagram (@mkik808)

When: Monday–Friday 5PM ET/2PM PT



Live Rhumba With Raz-van Stoian

Hosted on: Battery Dance TV

When: 6–6:30PM ET



Planet Fitness Live

Hosted on: Facebook Live

When: Daily 7PM ET

Planet Fitness trainers (and sometimes celebrity guests) lead a quick 20-minute routine to do in your home. A Soldier’s Play star Jerry O’Connell led the “work-in” March 23.



Social Disdance Party, Co-hosted by The Dance Cartel, Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton, Sunny Hitt, Jenny Gersten featuring DJ Neon Nights

Hosted on: Zoom (Instructions on Instagram @socialdisdanceparty)

When: 8PM ET



Salsa Lesson With Tito Ortos (choreographer to the stars) From Discover Puerto Rico

Hosted on: Zoom (Meeting ID: 293-759-126)

When: 8PM ET



Virtual Private/Small Group Ballet Lessons With Sarah Lane, principal dancer American Ballet Theatre

Hosted on: DM @sarahlaneofficial to set up your class



DO-IT-YOURSELF

567Broadway

In-home dance workout

Joseph Corella teaches a beginner dance class set to Broadway tunes. Find Broadway-inspired dance tutorials on his YouTube channel for free. You can also purchase the 567Broadway workout DVD or digital download at 40 percent off.



OrangeTheory

In-home training

The workout studio offers a new 30-minute at-home video workout each day on their website. Today, grab two large water bottles and get ready to get fit.



Peloton

In-home training

For the next three months, Peloton offers its workout app free to new users. And it’s not just spinning, so if you don’t have a bike at home, don’t worry.



305 Fitness

Cardio dance live streams come to you twice a day (12PM and 6PM ET) on YouTube hosted by studio founder Sadie Kurzban.



CorePower Yoga

If you need to relax and flow, dip into the free offerings of yoga and meditation in this guided instructional videos.



Built for the Stage

In-home training

Trainer Joe Rosko has worked with performers across Broadway, from Aladdin and Kinky Boots to Hamilton and Newsiews. Monthly subscribers receive a personalized nutrition program, a personalized workout program that progresses monthly (administered through an app so it’s coronavirus-safe), as well as one-on-one communication at all times. A slightly less expensive option offers training in flexibility and flow. However, all new clients are eligible for a free, seven-day trial. Click here for information on all options. You can also listen to Rosko’s Built for the Stage podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network to hear fitness inspiration from some of the most physical performers on Broadway.

READ: How to Stay Fit While Social Distancing With Joe Rosko’s Built For the Stage



Mark Fisher Fitness

In-home training

Broadway workout guru Mark Fisher has been offering in-home fitness programs through Mark Fisher Fitness long before the outbreak of COVID-19, but now is a great time to take advantage of the long-tested virtual classes. MFF Home Body is a live streaming platform designed to give people accountability, structure, and coaching in real time (though recordings are also available for those who can't make the live classes). Home Body streams three times a day via Zoom and requires zero equipment. Then there’s MyBroadwayBody, a collection of follow-along, HD videos using body weight or minimal equipment, and designed to be done in minimal space. In terms of cost, prices are listed on the website, but in this time, MFF does not want cost to be a barrier. As the site reads: “Email Mark and we’ll hook you up with some free access so you can continue nailing your health and hotness during this difficult time.”

