Daily Workout: A Theatre Lover's Home Workout Options for March 27

During the time of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to keep your immune system strong; that means exercise! While gyms and workout studios are off limits, Playbill brings you the “Daily Workout,” a list of virtual classes available online every day. From free dance classes with dance royalty Debbie Allen or New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck to virtual workouts from Mark Fisher Fitness and Built for the Stage, this is the time to get fit and stay fit.
We also wish to remind you that you are allowed to go outside for walks in the fresh air, runs, etc., while remaining a safe distance of six feet from your fellow community members. Remember, do not touch playground equipment.
Here are the online offerings (dance classes, workouts, and more) for March 27, 2020:
LIVE CLASSES
Advanced Ballet Live With Ashley Bouder, NYCB Principal
Hosted on: Instagram Live (@blochdanceusa)
When: 12PM ET
Barry’s Bootcamp
Hosted on: Instagram (@barrys)
When: 12PM ET and 3PM ET
Rachel R. will lead the first class of the day at 12PM. A 20-minute total body workout, no equipment necessary. Later, at 3PM ET, Alex S. will lead a 20-minute total body workout using the Band Together Fit Kit.
Live Jazz Fusion With Jill Linkowski
Hoste on: Battery Dance TV
When: 12–12:30PM ET
The 44-year-old New York dance company has been touring the U.S. and the world for decades. The organization behind the free Battery Dance Festival emphasizes mutliculturalism and the different influences on American dance.
Live Ballet Class With Tiler Peck
Hosted on: Instagram (@tilerpeck)
When: Monday–Friday 1PM ET
Live Ballet Class With Patricia Zhou, dancer for the L.A. Dance Project
Hosted on: Instagram (@patricia_zhou)
When: Daily at 1PM ET/10AM PT
Live Ballet Fusion With Bethany Mitchell
Hosted on: Battery Dance TV
When: 2–2:30PM ET
Live Beetlejuice Dance Class From Get in Shape Grrrrl With Beetlejuice Associate Choreographer Nancy Renee Braun
Hosted on: Facebook Live
When: 4PM ET
Live Theatre Dance “Get Down” from SIX With Alex Acevedo
Hosted on: Instagram Live (@alexofacevedo)
When: 4PM ET
Live Dance Party With Mark Kanemura, former Lady Gaga back-up dancer and So You Think You Can Dance Season 4
Hosted on: Instagram (@mkik808)
When: Monday–Friday 5PM ET/2PM PT
Live Rhumba With Raz-van Stoian
Hosted on: Battery Dance TV
When: 6–6:30PM ET
Planet Fitness Live
Hosted on: Facebook Live
When: Daily 7PM ET
Planet Fitness trainers (and sometimes celebrity guests) lead a quick 20-minute routine to do in your home. A Soldier’s Play star Jerry O’Connell led the “work-in” March 23.
Social Disdance Party, Co-hosted by The Dance Cartel, Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton, Sunny Hitt, Jenny Gersten featuring DJ Neon Nights
Hosted on: Zoom (Instructions on Instagram @socialdisdanceparty)
When: 8PM ET
Salsa Lesson With Tito Ortos (choreographer to the stars) From Discover Puerto Rico
Hosted on: Zoom (Meeting ID: 293-759-126)
When: 8PM ET
Virtual Private/Small Group Ballet Lessons With Sarah Lane, principal dancer American Ballet Theatre
Hosted on: DM @sarahlaneofficial to set up your class
DO-IT-YOURSELF
567Broadway
In-home dance workout
Joseph Corella teaches a beginner dance class set to Broadway tunes. Find Broadway-inspired dance tutorials on his YouTube channel for free. You can also purchase the 567Broadway workout DVD or digital download at 40 percent off.
OrangeTheory
In-home training
The workout studio offers a new 30-minute at-home video workout each day on their website. Today, grab two large water bottles and get ready to get fit.
Peloton
In-home training
For the next three months, Peloton offers its workout app free to new users. And it’s not just spinning, so if you don’t have a bike at home, don’t worry.
305 Fitness
Cardio dance live streams come to you twice a day (12PM and 6PM ET) on YouTube hosted by studio founder Sadie Kurzban.
CorePower Yoga
If you need to relax and flow, dip into the free offerings of yoga and meditation in this guided instructional videos.
Built for the Stage
In-home training
Trainer Joe Rosko has worked with performers across Broadway, from Aladdin and Kinky Boots to Hamilton and Newsiews. Monthly subscribers receive a personalized nutrition program, a personalized workout program that progresses monthly (administered through an app so it’s coronavirus-safe), as well as one-on-one communication at all times. A slightly less expensive option offers training in flexibility and flow. However, all new clients are eligible for a free, seven-day trial. Click here for information on all options. You can also listen to Rosko’s Built for the Stage podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network to hear fitness inspiration from some of the most physical performers on Broadway.
Mark Fisher Fitness
In-home training
Broadway workout guru Mark Fisher has been offering in-home fitness programs through Mark Fisher Fitness long before the outbreak of COVID-19, but now is a great time to take advantage of the long-tested virtual classes. MFF Home Body is a live streaming platform designed to give people accountability, structure, and coaching in real time (though recordings are also available for those who can't make the live classes). Home Body streams three times a day via Zoom and requires zero equipment. Then there’s MyBroadwayBody, a collection of follow-along, HD videos using body weight or minimal equipment, and designed to be done in minimal space. In terms of cost, prices are listed on the website, but in this time, MFF does not want cost to be a barrier. As the site reads: “Email Mark and we’ll hook you up with some free access so you can continue nailing your health and hotness during this difficult time.”