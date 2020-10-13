Dallas Summer Musicals Launches Virtual Professional Development Platform for Arts Educators

Dallas teachers will work with high-profile theatre professionals towards a more anti-racist and inclusive learning environment.

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) is partnering with Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) to launch ConnectEDU, a new professional development platform for arts educators powered by PNC. The program looks to bring the spirit of Broadway to virtual learning and engagement opportunities throughout the district for educators and students.

ConnectEDU will connect Dallas ISD educators with high-profile directors, choreographers, acting coaches, dancers, and other theatre professionals for professional development. The inaugural session, Cultivating Anti-Racist Theatre Pedagogy with Black Acting Methods, was led by Dr. Sharrell D. Luckett September 24. Attended by 24 Dallas-area elementary, middle, and high school theatre teachers, the session focused on rooting classroom teaching methods in anti-racist and inclusive frameworks.

“Our fine arts educators are passionate about bringing social emotional learning, social justice, and BIPOC artists into their classrooms every day," says Dallas ISD Director of Theatre and Dance Rachel Harrah. "We are grateful to work with Dallas Summer Musicals and continue our mission of providing an inclusive, diverse, and rigorous curriculum that is representative of the voices and experiences of all students.”

The platform is part of a larger focus on arts for Dallas ISD; their Broadway Days initiative, set to launch next spring, will give Dallas students the opportunity to watch and engage with streamed Broadway-style productions even as many live theatre venues remain dark.

For more information, visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.

