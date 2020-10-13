Dallas Summer Musicals Launches Virtual Professional Development Platform for Arts Educators

toggle menu
toggle search form
Education News   Dallas Summer Musicals Launches Virtual Professional Development Platform for Arts Educators
By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 13, 2020
 
Dallas teachers will work with high-profile theatre professionals towards a more anti-racist and inclusive learning environment.
Dallas Summer Musicals Logo HR

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) is partnering with Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) to launch ConnectEDU, a new professional development platform for arts educators powered by PNC. The program looks to bring the spirit of Broadway to virtual learning and engagement opportunities throughout the district for educators and students.

ConnectEDU will connect Dallas ISD educators with high-profile directors, choreographers, acting coaches, dancers, and other theatre professionals for professional development. The inaugural session, Cultivating Anti-Racist Theatre Pedagogy with Black Acting Methods, was led by Dr. Sharrell D. Luckett September 24. Attended by 24 Dallas-area elementary, middle, and high school theatre teachers, the session focused on rooting classroom teaching methods in anti-racist and inclusive frameworks.

“Our fine arts educators are passionate about bringing social emotional learning, social justice, and BIPOC artists into their classrooms every day," says Dallas ISD Director of Theatre and Dance Rachel Harrah. "We are grateful to work with Dallas Summer Musicals and continue our mission of providing an inclusive, diverse, and rigorous curriculum that is representative of the voices and experiences of all students.”

The platform is part of a larger focus on arts for Dallas ISD; their Broadway Days initiative, set to launch next spring, will give Dallas students the opportunity to watch and engage with streamed Broadway-style productions even as many live theatre venues remain dark.

For more information, visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Photos: Dallas Summer Musicals' 2018 Gala: An Evening With the Best of Broadway

Photos: Dallas Summer Musicals' 2018 Gala: An Evening With the Best of Broadway

20 PHOTOS
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_1.6- Ken Novice_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron_HR.jpg
Ken Novice Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_1.7- Cara Owens_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron_HR.jpg
Cara Owens Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_1.5- John Clutts, Ken Novice and Cara Owens_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron_HR.jpg
John Clutts, Ken Novice, and Cara Owens Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_1.2- Gary Owens, Cara Owens, Ken Novice, John Clutts and Sami Arslanlar_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron_HR.jpg
Gary Owens, Cara Owens, Ken Novice, John Clutts, and Sami Arslanlar Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_2.1-Jane Lynch_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron_HR.jpg
Jane Lynch Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_2.2- Jane Lynch_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron (2)_HR.jpg
Jane Lynch Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_2.4- Shoshana Bean_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron_HR.jpg
Shoshana Bean Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_2.3- Shoshana Bean_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron (2)_HR.jpg
Shoshana Bean Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_2.5- Matthew Morrison_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron (2)_HR.jpg
Matthew Morrison Tamytha Cameron
Dallas_Summer_Musicals_Gala_An_Evening_With_the_Best_of Broadway_2018_2.6- Matthew Morrison_2018 DSM Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway_Photo By Tamytha Cameron_HR.jpg
Matthew Morrison Tamytha Cameron
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Education News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.