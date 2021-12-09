Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, Christiani Pitts, Rachel York Will Launch The Muse Sessions

The concert series about inspiration and the creative process will debut at Birdland in January.

The Muse Sessions, Art Lab's new concert series about inspiration, the creative process, and the role of the muse in famed works of art, will launch January 10, 2022, at 8:30 PM at Birdland Jazz Club.

The concert will feature the talents of Tony nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Tony winner Shuler Hensley (The Music Man), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), and Rachel York (Head Over Heels).

Attendees can expect to hear interpretations of songs by Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello, Natalie Cole, Stephen Sondheim, Todd Rundgren, Paul McCartney, and Rufus Wainwright, plus two selections from the Broadway-aimed musical Little Dancer, with music and lyrics by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Conceived by producer Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab, future evenings will focus on the lives and work of artists Marc Chagall, Suzanne Valadon, Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir, and more.

For ticket information visit BirdlandJazz.com. Birdland requires proof of vaccination.