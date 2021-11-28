Dana H. Closes on Broadway November 28

The documentary play from Tony-nominated writer Lucas Hnath opened at the Lyceum Theatre October 17.

Lucas Hnath's documentary play Dana H., starring Deirdre O'Connell, ends its Broadway run November 28. The play opened October 17 at the Lyceum Theatre after beginning previews October 1.

Les Waters directed the play, which details the playwright's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain. Hnath constructed the script from interviews with Dana Higginbotham that were conducted by Steve Cosson, artistic director of the investigative theatre company The Civilians.

Dana H. ran in repertory with Is This A Room, Tina Satter's play about the FBI interrogation of whistle blower Reality Winner. Both plays announced an early closure for mid-November, but strong ticket sales granted each a two-week extension. Is This A Room closed November 27.

O’Connell originated the title role of Dana H. at its Center Theatre Group premiere in 2019 as well as at its Goodman Theatre and Vineyard Theatre runs. Both Dana H. and Is This A Room were part of Vineyard's 2019-2020 Off-Broadway season.

The Broadway production featured scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting design by Paul Toben, audio editing and sound design by Obie winner Mikhail Fiksel, and illusion and lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo. Casting is by Taylor Williams.

Dana H. is produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, Alan Seales, ZKM Media, and The Shubert Organization. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard are associate producers.