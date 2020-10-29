Danai Gurira, Stephen Daldry, and Lynn Nottage Present Act Out: Vote2020 October 29

The hour-long video, featuring songs and short monologues, aims to get out the vote.

Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, two-time Tony-winning director Stephen Daldry, and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage present Act Out: Vote2020, a series of short, new monologues and songs, October 29 at 9 PM ET.

The hour-long video, encouraging audiences to vote, will be available to stream at ActOutVote2020.com. Click here to subscribe and receive a notification when the video premieres; the video will remain on YouTube until November 2.

Participating writers include Luis Alfaro, Ngozi Anyanwu, Will Arbery, Jocelyn Bioh, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Gurira, Ryan J. Haddad, David Henry Hwang, Lisa Kron, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Nottage, Martha Redbone, Heidi Schreck, and Rhiana Yazzie, with direction by Daldry, Saheem Ali, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Steve H. Broadnax III, Lila Neugebauer, Leigh Silverman, and Whitney White. Christopher Wheeldon choreographs.

Act Out: Vote2020 is performed by Yvette Nicole Brown, Ryan J. Haddad, Tonia Jo Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Lloyd Knight, Sandra Oh, DeLanna Studi, Ephraim Sykes, Juliana Canfield, Kathryn Hahn, Emily Kinney, Sahr Ngaujah, and Joel Perez.

Partnering with regional theatres across the country—as well as with Theatre Communications Group, National New Play Network, and the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists—each participating theatre will provide voting information specific to their state, assisted by When We All Vote, the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization launched by Michelle Obama.

Participating theatres include Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Alliance Theater, San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater, Alley Theatre, Arena Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, California Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, Cleveland Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, East West Players, Guthrie Theater, Horizon Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Mixed Blood Theatre Company, New Native Theatre, New Repertory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Plan-B Theatre Company, The Public Theater, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Syracuse Stage, Trustus Theatre, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

“Voting matters for every election,” says Nottage, “but this November 3rd is even more important. We believe that if the entire theatrical community—a community that has been shut down for six months and will be shut down for a year more—voted, we could help make real, necessary change. Everyone vote!”

Gurira adds, “Act Out: Vote2020 is our attempt to amplify American voices in this pivotal moment in history, and we implore everyone to make their voices heard and go out and vote!”

In addition to Gurira, Daldry, and Nottage, Lia Vollack Productions and Baltimore Center Stage produce the event in collaboration with Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency.