Dance Theatre of Harlem Launches 7-Weeks of Online Programming

With its 50th Anniversary Celebration cut short by COVID-19, Dance Theatre of Harlem has turned to its archives to continue honoring its five decades of work. The new weekly Virtual Ballet Series launched June 6 with Creole Giselle.
All of the full works (and accompanying videos and articles) will be available on DTH’s YouTube channel and Facebook page each Saturday beginning at 8 PM ET until 11:59 PM on Sunday. Creole Giselle will remain available to view until 11:59 PM ET June 19. The full lineup below, and consider giving to the DTH Emergency Relief Fund, if you are able.
June 11
Vessels (Choreographed by Darell Grand Moultrie)
June 20
Return (Choreographed by Robert Garland)
June 27
Balamouk (Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa)
July 11
Works & Process at the Guggenheim Celebrates 50 Fifty Years of Dance Theatre of Harlem
The performance at the Guggenheim features Tones II, by choreographer Arthur Mitchell and Nyman String Quartet #2, choreographed by Robert Garland.
July 18
Coming Together (Choreographed by Nacho Duato)
July 25
Dougla (Choreographed by Geoffrey Holder)