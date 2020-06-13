Dance Theatre of Harlem Launches 7-Weeks of Online Programming

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the venerable company is sharing full streams of works from its archives.

With its 50th Anniversary Celebration cut short by COVID-19, Dance Theatre of Harlem has turned to its archives to continue honoring its five decades of work. The new weekly Virtual Ballet Series launched June 6 with Creole Giselle.

All of the full works (and accompanying videos and articles) will be available on DTH’s YouTube channel and Facebook page each Saturday beginning at 8 PM ET until 11:59 PM on Sunday. Creole Giselle will remain available to view until 11:59 PM ET June 19. The full lineup below, and consider giving to the DTH Emergency Relief Fund, if you are able.

June 11

Vessels (Choreographed by Darell Grand Moultrie)

June 20

Return (Choreographed by Robert Garland)

June 27

Balamouk (Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa)

July 11

Works & Process at the Guggenheim Celebrates 50 Fifty Years of Dance Theatre of Harlem

The performance at the Guggenheim features Tones II, by choreographer Arthur Mitchell and Nyman String Quartet #2, choreographed by Robert Garland.

July 18

Coming Together (Choreographed by Nacho Duato)

July 25

Dougla (Choreographed by Geoffrey Holder)

