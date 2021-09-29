Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga Will Star in Macbeth on Broadway

Sam Gold will direct the production, opening in spring 2022.

Something wicked(ly good) this way comes. Stage and screen favorites Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will star as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in a Sam Gold-directed production of the Shakespearean tragedy. Macbeth will begin previews March 29, 2022, at the Lyceum Theatre ahead of an April 28 opening.

This isn’t the first time Craig (Betrayal) or Negga have played with the Bard. The James Bond star previously appeared Off-Broadway in Othello (also directed by Gold) as Iago opposite David Oyelowo. Shortly before the shutdown, Negga starred in Hamlet as the title Danish royal at St. Ann’s Warehouse. The Oscar nominee makes her Broadway debut with Macbeth. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas,” said Gold.

Macbeth will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costumes by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, fight direction by David Leong, and casting by David Caparelliotis. Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as text consultants with Dawn-Elin Fraser as vocal coach, Kevin Bertolacci as production stage manager, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as general manager.

The Bard's tragedy last appeared on Broadway in a 2013 revival at Lincoln Center Theater starring Ethan Hawke. Months prior, Alan Cumming led a solo adaptation. This new Broadway staging is produced by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo with Patrick Daly as executive producer. Broccoli is a producer on the 007 film franchise, ensuring a continuing working relationship with Craig, whose last appearance as James Bond will be in the upcoming No Time to Die.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public October 8 at 10 AM ET. A pre-sale for American Express card holders begins September 29 at 11 AM ahead of an Audience Rewards member pre-sale October 6 at 9:59 AM.

For more information visit MacbethBroadway.com .

This isn't the only star-studded version of Macbeth for audiences to enjoy soon. James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan will play the doomed couple in a Yaël Farber-helmed production at the Almeida Theatre in London, beginning October 2. Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, will arrive in theatres Christmas Day ahead of a streaming debut on Apple TV+ January 14, 2022.

