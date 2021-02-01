Daniel J. Watts, Brandon Victor Dixon, Amber Iman, More Set for Upon These Shoulders Black History Month Event

The February 27 stream is co-presented by Black Theatre Coalition and Playbill.

Current Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony and Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along...), Carly Hughes (Pippin), gospel star Bebe Winans, and more will take part in the upcoming Black History Month concert special Upon These Shoulders. The digital concert, co-presented by Black Theatre Coalition and Playbill, honors Black creative artists past, present, and future.

Upon These Shoulders debuts February 27 at 8 PM ET via the On The Stage .

Using performances, interviews, and video messages from Broadway stars and arts workers, the show will highlight the history of Black artistry, magnify the work of today’s Black creatives, and shed a light on the future of Broadway and theatres across America. The concert will also highlight the work of the Black Theatre Coalition, emphasizing its leadership as the community moves the needle towards equity.

The event will be ticketed, with all proceeds going to support BTC. Additional information, including purchasing instructions and further casting, will be announced in the coming days. To make a donation to Black Theatre Coalition now, click here .

Upon These Shoulders is made possible thanks to title sponsor Cadillac and additional sponsorship by City National Bank.