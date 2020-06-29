Daniel J. Watts Will Be Joined By Tituss Burgess, Derrick Baskin, and More in Reprisal of Love Terrorists June 29

The Tina star will lead the evening of music, dance, spoken word, and storytelling.

Tina star and activist Daniel J. Watts will continue the virtual iteration of his show The Jam with Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Love Terrorists June 29. Streamed live from BETplus’ Instagram beginning at 7:30 PM ET, the show will be an evening of music, dance, spoken word, and storytelling, with all proceeds going to the Ali Forney Center.

“Love Terrorists is based on a poem I wrote as a call to action to terrorize the world with love,” said Watts. “It’s a challenge for us all to remember the love we’ve received, acknowledge the love we’ve lost, and to use love to overcome the obstacles that lay ahead. Love is a weapon of mass construction.”

Watts will be joined by Grammy and Tony nominees Derrick Baskin (Ain’t Too Proud, Memphis) and Ephraim Sykes (MJ The Musical, Hamilton), Taharqa Patterson (Lights Out On Broadway), Michael Thurber (Thurber Theater, Goddess), Jennifer “Flo” Florentino (On Your Feet, Spielberg’s West Side Story), and Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess (Respect, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Watts’ reprisal of Love Terrorists is the third online installment of Jams since the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered theatres, preceded by The Jam: No More Silences and The Jam: The Next Time is Now, inspired by James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time. The Jam was seen at Joe's Pub earlier this year (as The Jam: Only Child), and in 2016 as The Jam: Love Terrorists—A Benefit for Orlando at Webster Hall.

The June 29 Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Love Terrorists will also feature a live fundraiser. All proceeds will go to the Ali Forney Center, which is dedicated to helping and housing homeless LGBTQIA+ youth.

