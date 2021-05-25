Danny and Lucy DeVito, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Gabriel Ebert, More Star in Playing On Air's Spring Season

The theatre podcasts feature works by David Ives, JuCoby Johnson, Jen Silverman, and more.

Theatre podcast and public radio program Playing on Air's spring 2021 season of seven new short audio plays features works by David Ives (The School for Lies), JuCoby Johnson (How It’s Gon’ Be), Jen Silverman (Witch), and more.

The season launched with Mallory Jane Weiss' I Think It's Worth Pointing out That I've Been Very Serious throughout This Entire Discussion or, Julia and Dave Are Stuck in a Tree. Father and daughter Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and Lucy DeVito (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) star in the world premiere about runaway snow tubes that send a dad and his grown daughter flying off a cliff.

Also currently available is Silverman's Real American Dinner Party, which is directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) and features Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole), April Matthis (Toni Stone), Sean Carvajal (King Lear), and Matthew Rauch (The Wolf of Wall Street). In Real American Dinner Party, Marcy and her difficult boyfriend come for a visit, demonstrating how what we know about ourselves can change in the blink of an eye.

Richard Kind (A Serious Man) and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda the Musical) star in Ives' Dummy Dialogue, which will be released May 30. Chicago Tony winner Walter Bobbie will direct the podcast about wooden dummies Norman and Max, who happen to be sensitive, philosophical, funny souls.

Claudia Catania will direct Amelia Roper's Camberwell House, available June 6. The tale of old age, murder, and gingernut biscuits stars five-time Tony nominee Dana Ivey (The School for Scandal) with direction by Playing on Air Artistic Director Claudia Catania.

In JuCoby Johnson's Revelations, Mahalia, a Black trans woman, returns to Minneapolis during the summer of 2020. Directed by Goldie E. Patrick (Paradise Blue), the cast features Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi (Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem), John Douglas Thompson (Julius Caesar), and Lynnette R. Freeman. Revelations will be released June 13.

Taibi Magar (Capsule) will direct David Patrick Kelly (Twin Peaks), David Furr (Noises Off), and Kalyne Coleman (Lessons in Survival) in Jonathan Spector's Owner Occupy, due June 20. This comedy about bloodsuckers concerns a tech entrepreneur who’s rich, charismatic, and strangely pale, who buys the place next door to Alvin and Mia.

Single mom Suzanne hires an out-of-work actor for a discreet personal favor in Avery Deutsch's The Donor, which will be available June 27. Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short) star under the direction of Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet).

“Remotely recording for this spring season with our artists spread from coast to coast had its novel moments, but with artists of this caliber, we could have recorded upside down,” said Founder and Artistic Director Catania. “This is a strong and varied spring season—I'm eager to share it with listeners everywhere!”

Visit PlayingonAir.org.