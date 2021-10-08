Darren Criss Will Launch Holiday Concert Tour in December

The upcoming tour celebrates the Emmy winner's new album, A Very Darren Crissmas, which drops October 8.

Emmy winner Darren Criss (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), who will return to Broadway next year in a revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, will launch a holiday concert tour December 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Murat Theatre that will also play New York's Beacon Theatre December 20.

Additional stops for A Very Darren Christmas Tour include Ann Arbor, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; Louisville, Kentucky; Akron, Ohio; Tysons, Virginia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Rochester, Toronto, Ontario; and Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The upcoming tour celebrates the singer-songwriter's first holiday album, A Very Darren Crissmas, which is released October 8 on Decca Records. The recording, produced by Ron Fair, features guest appearances by Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood, and Lainey Wilson.

Concertgoers will be required to provide proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours prior to the show date and time. Tickets for the tour will go on sale October 15 with artist pre-sales October 12-13. For more information click here.

